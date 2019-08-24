10am-1pm

TurtleFest- It’s a hatchling homecoming!

Come to Scales Nature Park on August 23 (10-5) or August 24 (10-1) to help release hatchling turtles with the Saving Turtles at Risk Today (START) Project and celebrate the nature centre’s 10th season!

It’s turtley awesome!

– hatchling turtle releases to nearby wetland (set time, email to inquire)

– games for kids, face painting and more

– live music, cash BBQ and bake sale

FREE ADMISSION WITH DONATION TO TURTLE CONSERVATION