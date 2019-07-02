Tuesday Night Patio Prowl

It’s become a tradition during the 95 Days of Summer over the last number for years where we seek out some of the best patio’s downtown Barrie has to offer and do some Tuesday night Patio Prowlin’ to keep the weekend vibe going into the beginning of the week.

Every Tuesday, you can enjoy a different patio feature special, plus the chance to pick up concert tickets courtesy of Casino Rama.

Tonight, you can find us on the patio of McReilly’s Pub on Dunlop St. in downtown Barrie for today’s Patio Special and have a chance to win tickets The Seconds City’s Cure for the Common Comedy coming to Casino Rama Resort coming to Casino Rama this Saturday.

Stop in tonight from 5-7 for a chance to win and soak up some sun tonight and every Tuesday in downtown Barrie.