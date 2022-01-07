Travis Barker Covers Adele’s Go Easy On Me

Travis Barker is having a bit of a revival lately. He’s having success with his new record company, bringing Avril Lavigne back into the spot light. He’s also been all over social media showing off his new girlfriend and his drumming skills.

When Travis’ cover of Adele’s Go Easy On Me comes across the screen, you are curious. Adele’s ballad mixing with Travis’s punk drumming could be messy, or something pretty impressive.

C’mon.

Would you not expect Blink-182’s drummer to knock this out of the park?