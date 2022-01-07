Listen Live

Travis Barker Covers Adele’s Go Easy On Me

The Blink drummer gives the ballad a punk twist.

Travis Barker is having a bit of a revival lately. He’s having success with his new record company, bringing Avril Lavigne back into the spot light. He’s also been all over social media showing off his new girlfriend and his drumming skills.

When Travis’ cover of Adele’s Go Easy On Me comes across the screen, you are curious. Adele’s ballad mixing with Travis’s punk drumming could be messy, or something pretty impressive.

C’mon.

Would you not expect Blink-182’s drummer to knock this out of the park?

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker)

