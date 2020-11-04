Trailer Arrives for Frank Zappa Doc

This month ‘Zappa’ the documentary about Frank Zappa will premiere and at the helm of the project is Alex Winter. Winter started in front of the camera and gained notoriety from the Bill and Ted franchise, but other than that has mostly stayed behind the camera directing a bunch of great documentaries, including Deep Web, about the silk road.

This project has been in the works for a while and we finally have a trailer that arrived a few weeks before the documentary is to be released.