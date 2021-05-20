TRAILER* 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything

50 years later, and we still idolize many of these artists and the changes they made to society just through their music, and 1971 is a year where many can point to where rock and roll started to form it’s identity that it has now. Watching this trailer, you get a reminder about how powerful the music was at the time, and the artists who dedicated their lives to not just entertaining the masses, but getting a message across.

This doc will be available tomorrow, May 21, on Apple TV+.



