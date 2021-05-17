Tragically Hip To Perform At JUNO Awards

The Tragically Hip are set to perform at the JUNO Awards this year, celebrating excellence in Canadian music. They will be hitting the stage with fellow Canadian musician Feist. This will actually be the first televised performance from the band since frontman Gord Downie passed away in 2017. They’ll also receive the 2021 Humanitarian Award during the ceremonies, which will mark their 17th JUNO award.

We’re happy to be performing on @TheJUNOAwards' 50th anniversary broadcast on June 6th. We’ve known Leslie Feist (@FeistMusic) for over 20 years, having toured together in 1999. We are all huge fans and Gord loved her. It’s an honour to be able to play one of our songs with her. pic.twitter.com/oruf7vDvcW — The Tragically Hip (@thehipofficial) May 13, 2021

In the meantime, follow along with the Hip on TikTok. Or maybe we should call it HipTok. They launched their account by doing a stripped down version of “Ahead By A Century.” They are encouraging users to make videos of themselves singing Gord Downie’s parts; they have a “duet” feature where fans can add their own vocals. They can now use the Tragically Hip’s music in their videos, including the hits “New Orleans is Sinking,” “Bobcaygeon” and “Fifty Mission Cap.”

Their TikTok launch comes at the same time as the celebration of the 30th anniversary of their second album Road Apples.