Trade Local Restaurant Receipts To Get Out Of Barrie Parking Tickets

Well, the timing of Ontario’s reopening couldn’t be any better!

With the return of indoor dining coming up on January 31st, at least at 50% capacity, you now have more of a chance to get out of any local parking tickets just by keeping the receipt!

The city of Barrie announced a project for people to get parking tickets cancelled simply by supporting local, and showing local restaurant receipts in lieu of paying their parking ticket. That sounds like a delicious win-win situation!

How it works is simple: if you get a ticket in a paid parking area, you can have the ticket nulled if you provide a receipt from a local restaurant, of equal or greater value, within five days of the infraction. This may take the cake, no pun intended, as a great excuse to convince your partner to order in or go out to eat (after the 31st)!

“Hey hun, I got another parking ticket…looks like we’ve got to go to the Canadian Brewhouse!” You gotta support local!

McCully