Township of Tiny Annual Community BBQ

On Saturday, July 20th, the Township of Tiny will be hosting its Annual Community BBQ from 11:30am-3:00pm in Perkinsfield Park.

Be sure to save the date so that you don’t miss out on the delicious BBQ lunch, “picnic zone” with family lawn game activities, over 35 vendors, face painting, inflatable bouncy castles, activity stations, and more!

Spend the day celebrating your community, and Tiny residents can enjoy a free lunch.

For more event details, and for vendor booth or volunteer opportunities, visit www.tiny.ca/specialevents, or contact Maggie Off at moff@tiny.ca or 705-526-4204 ext. 271

To view photos from the 2018 Community BBQ, visit http://ow.ly/Rrpx50uNjfU