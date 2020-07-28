Listen Live

Toronto’s Nude Beach was Very Crowded This Weekend

Could you bare to be on this beach?

By Local, Morning Show

People are so desperate to be on a beach this summer that they don’t even care if they have to be naked to do it.

Crowds flocked to Toronto’s nude beach, Hanlan’s Point this weekend, and it was packed.

The beach is located on Toronto Island, so you’ve got to take a boat or ferry to get there, but that didn’t stop everyone from showing up.

It’s worth noting that Hanlan’s Point Beach is one of the only safe beaches in Toronto to swim as E. coli has shut down Sunnyside, Woodbine and Kew Balmy.

 

