Toronto’s First Drive-In Concert To Happen This Summer
We're going to be spending lots of time in our cars over the next few months
While it won’t be the same as before, live music is live music and there is still hope for our summer music plans.
Toronto will be hosting it’s first ever drive-in concert this summer. Local band, July Talk have announced they’ll be doing two-drive-in shows this August at an undisclosed location near the city.
The show will screen music videos and will also feature the band performing a live 90-minute set, which will also be projected on all the drive-in screens so concert-goers can enjoy it from the comfort of their cars. July Talk will also be premiering unreleased music videos and the audio will be broadcast right into your car via radio.
SAVE THE DATE: we’re over the moon to announce that we’ll be performing live on august 12th + 13th at a Drive-In Movie Theatre near Toronto! we’ve been working on this idea for some time now and it feels like it’s going to be a pretty special event. the thought that we will be able to perform and feel your company again is just too much. we can’t contain our excitement. we’re going to premiere some unreleased music video stuff and play a full scale 90 minute live set where the audio is broadcast onto your car radio and the drive-in screens play a live multi-camera feed as well! car horn applause anyone?! due to the ever changing nature of COVID-19 restrictions, we will not be putting tickets on sale until closer to the event, but if you’d like to sign up for ticket updates, click the link in our bio. we’ll also be posting lots about it here on our socials. we’re so excited we might just scream.
Tickets to the event will be sold closer to the date, due to the changing nature of COVID-19’s impact. You can sign-up for ticket updates via their website here.