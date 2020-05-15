Toronto’s First Drive-In Concert To Happen This Summer

While it won’t be the same as before, live music is live music and there is still hope for our summer music plans.

Toronto will be hosting it’s first ever drive-in concert this summer. Local band, July Talk have announced they’ll be doing two-drive-in shows this August at an undisclosed location near the city.

The show will screen music videos and will also feature the band performing a live 90-minute set, which will also be projected on all the drive-in screens so concert-goers can enjoy it from the comfort of their cars. July Talk will also be premiering unreleased music videos and the audio will be broadcast right into your car via radio.

Tickets to the event will be sold closer to the date, due to the changing nature of COVID-19’s impact. You can sign-up for ticket updates via their website here.