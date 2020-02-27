“The Big One” is back! Join us at the 2020 Toronto Spring Camping and RV Show—the largest consumer RV Show in Canada and the only show produced by the Canadian Recreational Vehicle Association (CRVA). No matter what your RV lifestyle looks like, there’s something for everyone with 500+ new RVs on display from luxury coaches to small, sporty towable trailers and more.

Get your best deal on a new RV, shop high-tech RV and camping accessories in the huge Great Canadian RV Superstore, meet special guests: Canada’s female grill experts Maddie & Kiki, learn about RVing Full Time from Kate & Adam of Full Time Canada and hear about the increasing popular #VanLife millennial movement from Julien Roussin-Côté. Listen in on seminars from RV experts, relax to live entertainment on the Havelock Country Jamboree Stage in the Go RVing Canada Lifestyle Zone and get inspired to embark on your next adventure of a lifetime!

Event Title: The 2020 Toronto Spring Camping and RV Show

Show Dates/Times: Thursday, February 27: 10 am – 7 pm

Friday, February 28: 10 am – 7 pm

Saturday, February 29: 10 am – 7 pm

Sunday, March 1: 10 am – 5 pm

Venue Name: The International Centre

Venue Address: 6900 Airport Road – Mississauga

Website: www.thebigrvshow.ca

Cost: Adult (ages 18 and over)—Thursday and Friday—$9.00 at show/online

Adult (ages 18 and over)— Saturday and Sunday—$18.00 at show, $15.00 online

Children 17 and under— FREE when accompanied by an adult