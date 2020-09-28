Listen Live

Toronto Singer Roberta Battaglia Makes History On ‘America’s Got Talent’

"This is only the beginning."

Toronto’s own Roberta Battaglia, 11, has made history on America’s Got Talent by being the youngest Canadian to make it to the final. She placed fourth this week on one of the world’s biggest talent shows.

Her journey started with a golden buzzer from celebrity judge Sophia Vergara after her jaw-dropping performance of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s ‘Shallow.’ She continued impressing the judges with performances including covers of P!nk’s ‘What About Us’ and fellow Canadian Alessia Cara’s ‘Scars To Your Beautiful.’


YouTube / America’s Got Talent

She even got koodos from Alessia herself.

Check out her final performance of with fellow contestant Kenadi Dodds as well as singers Julia Michaels & JP Saxe as they team up to perform their massive hit ‘If The World Was Ending.’


YouTube / America’s Got Talent

Spoken-word poet Brandon Leake won the $1 million prize.

