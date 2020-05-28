Toronto Man Gets Canada Post Package 8 Years After He Ordered It

As we come up to our third month in quarantine, perhaps one of the most exciting things about staying home is waiting,nose pressed against the window, for whatever package you ordered to arrive.

One Toronto man was waiting for a VERY long time. Eight years to be exact. Elliot Berinstein says a Canada Post package he ordered finally arrived at his doorstep, eight years late.

“So I received a package from well.ca last week and was very confused since I did not order anything from them.” He wrote on Reddit. “Upon opening the package i realized it was a tube of Brylcream I ordered in 2012. The contents of the tube is yellow and I’m pretty sure it is supposed to be white. My theory it was sitting at Canada post and they finally decided to deliver it after 8 years.”

He was apparently living in Ottawa when he ordered the product but never received it. Well.ca agreed to ship it to his new address in Toronto, but it never got there. Berinstein says the product was only about $5 at the time so he forgot about it.