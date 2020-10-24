Toronto International Snowmobile, ATV & Powersport Show

This weekend, the 32 annual Toronto International Snowmobile, ATV and Powersport Show opens to the public Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the International Centre in Toronto.

It’s the largest Snowmobile, ATV and Powersport Show in the World and features manufacturer’s displays of the latest sled models, ATVS and powersport vehicles. You’ll find new, used, parts, and accessories. Tourism displays and special shows including amazing Freestyle Jumping Shows featuring X-Games athlete Heath Frisby and Ontario’s own Kassie Boone flying her motorcycle through the air at the International Centre.

For showtimes, tickets and more information click here and be listening to win passes to the show all this week with ROCK 95!