TORONTO INTERNATIONAL BOAT SHOW

January 18th – January 26th

Summer always arrives early at the Toronto Boat Show with plenty of boating activities to explore, learn, and enjoy INDOORS including free boat rides on The Lake, wakeboarding lessons, kids fishing zone and a sailing simulator.

The New Boater Welcome Centre is a great starting place for visitors who are new to boating or just want to learn more about getting out on the water. To help seasoned boaters hone their skills and prepare for the season ahead, there’s The Boathouse Ask The Experts Stage, DIY workshops, Great Canadian Fish Tank seminars, and more than 300 free seminars from a wide-ranging lineup of speakers. Women’s Day returns Sunday, January 19; a full-day separate ticketed event for women with hands-on lessons to further their boating skills and gain confidence when it comes to boat ownership and taking the helm.

As the destination for all your summer needs, the Toronto Boat Show has more than 550 exhibitors, offering every product to get out on the water and enjoy the boating lifestyle — from engines to trailers, stand-up paddleboards, kayaks, marine accessories, navigational technology and must-haves for entertaining at the cottage. Shop the best deals of the season and get a first look at 2020 boat models.

For more information, go to www.TorontoBoatShow.com.