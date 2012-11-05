35,000 Canadians experience homelessness on any given night. Toques From the Heart’s mission is to provide beautiful, durable, warm toques to those in need. These toques are made in Canada from repurposed hockey socks.

Fynn & Liam, two local 6 and 7-year-old boys from Simcoe County, have created their own Hockey Sock Challenge for the Homeless with the idea that if they put in the hard work they can help a great cause, and support Toques From the Heart.

They hope to help collect new and used hockey socks of any size or colour and deliver them to Toques from the Heart, to allow these incredible people to continue their mission to cover as many homeless Canadian heads as possible now and forever.

You can donate any new, unused hockey socks to the drop off locations below:

4hundred Source for Sports in Barrie.

A Man’s Zone Barber on Yonge Street in Barrie.

For more details and to donate, click HERE.