Top Cheflicious

Happy New Year! One of the first big events of the New Year is the winter edition of Barrielicious which opens January 17th but kicking off the festival a week earlier is a friendly but competitive and delicious contest between 10 of the top chefs from the City of Barrie.

Top Chef-Licious will be held this Saturday January 11th at Liberty North where ticket holders will have a chance to sample some of the various creations the top chefs will be whipping up for the competition. They will also have a “vote” for their favorite chef’s creations that will be served up at the event.

Participating Restaurants include, Donaleigh’s, The Farmhouse, Cravings, The North, Kenzingtons, Dunlop St. Diner, 147, PIE, Bacio, West Catering/Burger Royale, & Friday Harbour’s Fishbone Kitchen and Wine Bar.

This year features two different seating’s. The first seating runs from 4:30pm – 6:30pm with the second seating going from 7:00pm – 9:00pm. Various stations will be set up for particpants to try out the various Chef creations.

The winning Chef will be crowned The winner will be crowned the Faris Team Top Chef of Barrie 2020. Best of luck to all of the participating Chefs.

Ticket prices include food, door prizes and sparkling wine, plus chances to win prizes throughout the night. For more info click here.