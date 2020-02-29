Toonie Sale hosted by Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie

Add new pieces to your closet while supporting women in our community.

Friday February 28th, 2020 until Sunday March 1st, 2020

Friday: 5:00pm-8:00pm Saturday: 9:00am-3:00pm Sunday: 11:00am-2:00pm

Barrie Boutique, Bayfield Mall (beside Bowlerama)

All clothes, accessories, purses and shoes for only $2

~ Cash or Credit ~

All proceeds from Toonie Sale are directed back into our Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie programs.

For more information call the Barrie Boutique at 705-252-9200 or email Samantha at Samantha@dfsorilliabarrie.org Friday February 28th- Sunday March 1st