Tool is set to release first album in 13 years next month

Tool is finally releasing their first full-length studio album in 13 years next month. The band revealed on social media that the record is set for release on August 30th.

Tool had made a post with the hashtag “#tool2019” on their Twitter, confirming the release date. The Twitter post is a 45-second video promoting the upcoming album, with no audio making it quite the teaser. The silent teaser shows the release date for the album as well as a few hints and clues to the visual identity and theme of the album.

Check out the announcement in full below.