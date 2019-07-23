Listen Live

Tool is set to release first album in 13 years next month

The record is set for release on August 30th

By Entertainment

Tool is finally releasing their first full-length studio album in 13 years next month. The band revealed on social media that the record is set for release on August 30th.

Tool had made a post with the hashtag “#tool2019” on their Twitter, confirming the release date. The Twitter post is a 45-second video promoting the upcoming album, with no audio making it quite the teaser. The silent teaser shows the release date for the album as well as a few hints and clues to the visual identity and theme of the album.

Check out the announcement in full below.

 

