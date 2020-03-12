Listen Live

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Diagnosed with Coronavirus

"We'll keep you posted and updated"

By Celebrity Gossip, Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Morning Show

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have been diagnosed with coronavirus. The two are currently in Australia while Hanks films a movie.

He posted an update to his social media with a statement:

 

Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

We’ll keep the world posted and updated.

Take care of yourselves!
Hanx!”

(cover photo via Walt Disney Television flickr)

Related posts

‘Space Jam 2’ Leaked Photos Feature Pennywise, The Mask, and Joker

WATCH: Almost 4,000 AC/DC Fans Break Guinness World Record

Video Game ‘The Last of Us’ Being Turned into HBO Show

Had M. Bloomberg Not Run For President, Other Ways He Could Have Spent $500M

Another Reason March Is Better Than Feb — Ozark Returns

Amazon to Revive Comedy Series ‘The Kids in the Hall’

Woman Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer Leaves Husband to Have “Better Sex”

Listen: Robert Plant and new band Saving Grace cover Low’s ‘Everybody’s Song’

Ozzy Osbourne’s Album ‘Ordinary Man’ is the #1 Rock Album in the World