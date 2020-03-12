Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Diagnosed with Coronavirus
"We'll keep you posted and updated"
Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have been diagnosed with coronavirus. The two are currently in Australia while Hanks films a movie.
He posted an update to his social media with a statement:
Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!
(cover photo via Walt Disney Television flickr)