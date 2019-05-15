Listen Live

Tom DeLonge Reveals That He Plans To Rejoin Blink-182 In The Future

After Announcing The Return Of Angels & Airwaves

By Entertainment

After leaving the band to search for aliens and UFOs, and making his return to music with Angels & Airwaves, Tom Delonge has revealed that he plans to rejoin Blink-182 in the future.

When speaking with Kerrang!, DeLonge finally acknowledged his fans’ call to return to the renowned pop-punk band. “I get it – trust me, I love blink and it’s given me everything in my life,” DeLonge explained. “And, you know, I plan on doing it in the future.”

He continued on to insist that any reunion would be far in the future, adding, “But right now there’s just no way – I have way too much going on because Angels & Airwaves is a part of To The Stars, and that’s why it works.”

