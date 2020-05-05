Listen Live

Tom Cruise to Film First Action Adventure Movie in Outer Space

One for the history books

According to Deadline Tom Cruise is teaming up with Elon Musk’s SpaceX and NASA to film  movie in outer space.

The movie won’t be a “Mission: Impossible” sequel, but will be an action adventure film. No studios are currently attached to the movie.

This won’t be Tom Cruises first daredevil move, he’s routinely done his own stunts in the “Mission: Impossible” films including hanging off a plane mid-flight, scaling the Burj Khalifa building in Dubai and breaking his ankle while jumping across rooftops.

