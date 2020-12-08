Today Marks The 40th Anniversary Of The Death of John Lennon

Today marks the 40th anniversary of the death of the late great John Lennon. The Beatles legend was murdered in Manhattan on Dec. 8, 1980. His life was cut far too short at just 40 years old.

Here are some of my favourites written by John Lennon:

Imagine – A song about imagining the world at peace. From 1971, ‘Imagine’ is Lennon’s most famous single and the best-selling single of his solo career. It was inspired by a book of poems by his wife, Yoko Ono. She was given a co-writing credit in 2017.



'Imagine all the people living life in peace'

Revolution – Released in 1968 off of the ‘White Album’, and partially written by Paul McCartney, this one is my favourite Beatles’ song of all time!



All You Need Is Love – One of the most beloved Beatle’s songs of all time and will forever remind me of the Christmas movie, which has become a classic now, Love Actually as it’s part of the soundtrack.



Paul McCartney paid tribute to his bandmate on Twitter.