‘Tis the Season

In what should normally be the busiest time of the year for retail sales, people making travel plans for the holidays, and a season of merriment and get-together’s with friends and families, everything is being put on hold.

In a year that we will all remember for the rest of our lives, Covid-19 has changed life as we know it for everyone. Although, on this first day of Winter, as we prepare for the long cold season ahead, if you look closely for some signs, you can see a lot that there is room for optimism as we head toward this Holiday Season.

Our collective human spirit is still very much alive as witnessed again this year, and in the midst of a global pandemic, people from in and around our community have rallied yet again coming up big to support the ROCK 95 – KOOL FM annual Toy Drive to help give children the type of Christmas every kid deserves. It truly is a remarkable thing to witness people coming together to support others, and at the same time helps you to realize how collectively, we can accomplish great goals. As of today, the days will gradually be getting steadily longer, more and more vaccines will begin to flow where they are needed across the Country and slowly we are going to make our way back to how things once were.

The sacrifices we make this year of not getting together to see family and friends at Christmas will benefit the greater population in the coming months by helping to keep the number of Covid-19 cases lower, and reduce the strain on our health care system, so that it will continue to function efficiently should you need to use it between now and next Spring. So while it might seem like we are being deprived of a normal Christmas, you can at least have the satisfaction of knowing that you were part of a bigger effort to help keep the spread of this virus lower, and we can all look forward to the massive party we’re going to have when this all comes to an end. Happy Holidays.