Tiny’s Winter Carnaval D’Hiver!

11am-2pm

The Township of Tiny’s Winter Carnival is the “must-experience” winter event in the area!

What can you expect at this years event:

• Pancake Lunch (Noon-1pm) Generously donated by ELM Catering

• Elmvale Skating Club Performance at 11:30am

• Snow Valley Tubing Slide

• All Sports All People Sledge Hockey Demonstration

• Bannock Bread by the Fire with Wye Marsh

• Snow Taffy, Hot Chocolate & Apple Cider

• Children’s Activities with Midland Public Library

• Snowshoes, Fat Tire Bikes & Skates FREE to use

• Lions Club Mini Stick Stadium

• Live Music from KICX 106 & The Dock

• Family Skate with Hot Chocolate

• Fire Truck & Hovercraft Display

• Birch Farms Buttertarts

• Minute to Win it Challenge with LA Cafe

• Snowball Target Challenge with SSEA

• Marshmallows, spider dogs and sing-a-longs by the bonfire with Festival du Loup

• Top Shot Hockey Simulator

• Snow Soccer with Tiny’s Youth Council

….and much more!

For more information or for sponsorship and volunteer opportunities contact Maggie at moff@tiny.ca or 705-526-4204 ext. 271.