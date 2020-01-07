Listen Live

Timothée Chalamet to play Bob Dylan in upcoming film “Going Electric”

THE FORTHCOMING FILM WILL BE DIRECTED BY JAMES MANGOLD

By Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet is set to play Bob Dylan in a new biopic called Going Electric, according to Deadline.

 

The beloved actor, who stars in films like Call Me By Your NameLady Bird, and Little Women, is set to portray legendary musician Bob Dylan. The film, which will be directed by James Mangold, will to portray the period “when [Dylan] was poised to become folk music’s seminal figure… [and] instead embraced rock ‘n’ roll and traded his acoustic guitar for an amp and electric guitar,” according to Deadline.

The article also reveals that Chalamet is “already taking guitar lessons” to portray the renowned artist.

Related posts

Golden Globes 2020

Neil Young Details Forthcoming 2020 Archival Releases

Watch: The New Trailer for ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Sees Emily Blunt Escaping Even More Monsters

Mandalorian Season 2 Confirmed

WATCH: ‘A Quiet Place 2’ Trailer

First Episode Of The Simpsons Aired 30 Years Ago Today

Watch: The new trailer for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ sees Tom Cruise training Goose’s son

John Lennon’s green-tinted glasses sold for $184,000 at an auction

Red Hot Chili Peppers Make An Announcement