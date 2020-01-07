Timothée Chalamet to play Bob Dylan in upcoming film “Going Electric”

Timothée Chalamet is set to play Bob Dylan in a new biopic called Going Electric, according to Deadline.

The beloved actor, who stars in films like Call Me By Your Name, Lady Bird, and Little Women, is set to portray legendary musician Bob Dylan. The film, which will be directed by James Mangold, will to portray the period “when [Dylan] was poised to become folk music’s seminal figure… [and] instead embraced rock ‘n’ roll and traded his acoustic guitar for an amp and electric guitar,” according to Deadline.

The article also reveals that Chalamet is “already taking guitar lessons” to portray the renowned artist.