Tim Allen and Richard Karn Reunite In ‘Assembly Required’

The HISTORY® Channel’s new nonfiction series “Assembly Required” stars and is executive produced by Golden Globe® winner Tim Allen as he reunites with Richard Karn who will serve as series host and executive producer, marking the 30th anniversary of the pair’s original television debut. Additionally, the duo will be joined by woodworking do-it-yourself YouTube star April Wilkerson who will act as the series’ own resident expert. In this new hourly, 10-episode competition series premiering Tuesday, February 23 at 10PM ET/PT Allen and Karn spotlight the best and brightest makers from across the country, as they compete head-to-head, to create mind-blowing builds which not only pushes each builder beyond their limits but challenges their inner fixer and inventor to build it bigger, better and more powerful.

Looks like they won’t be using the name ‘Tool Time,’ however this is as close as we are gonna get. Home Improvement ran for 8 season from ’91 to ’98 and without a doubt the show within the show was the best part. Check out the the full trailer for ‘Assembly Required’ below, history channel premieres the show next Tuesday, February 23rd.