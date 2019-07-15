Three Ontario Teens Helped Push a Woman’s Car Home

Three teenage boys from Welland, Ontario are going viral after they went above and beyond to help an unlucky woman last week.

A local resident, Dan Morrison posted the story to Facebook last week praising the boys for their amazing act of kindness.

He said the three boys were headed to Tim Horton’s when they saw a car stranded on the side of the road, and immediately offered to push it into the nearest parking lot.

The owner of the car then said she didn’t know what to do or how she was going to get the car to her house because she couldn’t afford a tow. Without hesitating, the boys all started pushing the vehicle the nine kilometres to the woman’s home.

It took them 2 hours, according to Morrison, who drove behind them with his hazard lights on.