This ‘The Office’ Episode will be Available in Smell-A-Vision Next Month

There are so many memorable episodes from The Office, one of which is “The Dinner Party” episode where Michael invites Jim, Pam, Andy and Angela over to his house for dinner. They are subjected to Jan’s shenanigans and her weird homemade candles, oh and who can forget Michael’s miniature plasma TV?

On August 26th at 10 p.m. COZI TV will show this particular episode in Smell-A-Vision. It’ll be via an actual scratch-and-sniff card.

Quite possibly the best part about this is that Melora Hardin, who plays Jan Levinson in the show will be the on-air host for the promotion and on-air during the promotion of the event.

You can request your special FREE scratch-and-sniff card here.