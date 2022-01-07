Listen Live

This Sweet Old Grandma Shows The Tried And True Way To Perfectly Fold A Fitted Sheet

Not Sure there is a better way!

By Audio, Funny, Host Blogs, Morning Show

There is nothing worse when it comes to folding than a fitted sheet. You don’t have a class when you’re younger to learn or someone take you aside and give you the full rundown on how exactly to do it. So most of us, never know. But take a lesson from this sweet grandma who may teach you the PROPER way to fold a fitted sheet.

@judiknits #laundry #grandma #sheetfolding101 #seniorstiktokin #89andfabulous ♬ original sound – judiknits

Related posts

Ontario Has Six New Laws That May Affect You

Anthony Teams Up With Dave Navarro For ‘Walk On The Wild Side’ Cover

This Is the Reaction You Want When You Give Someone Their Christmas Gift

Not The Most Elaborate Decorations, But Maybe The Funniest?

The City Of Barrie Just Got A New Street — Dale Hawerchuck Way

Jerk or Justified: The Cart Narc

Would You Hire The Grinch To Scare Your Kids?

Full Fight Video From Sunday With Argos Vs Ti-Cats Fans

Omicron: The Band That Shares A Name With The Latest Covid Variant