This Lexus is Bringing Vinyl Back To The Car

For the first time since the late 80’s vinyl records have passed CD sales, and everyone wants to expand their collection and bring it with them wherever they go.

Sound familiar? Remember Highway Hi-Fi? The turntables that used to come in cars, but you had to buy special records to play them. Can’t imagine why that didn’t take off..

Well on the SCPS YouTube channel they’ve modified a 2021 Lexus IS and created the WAX edition.

Why is it called the WAX edition?

THERE’S A TURNTABLE IN THE DASH!

They’ve developed a system to try prevent the album from skipping by building a shock absorbing system.

A few years ago, sure you wanted an AUX cord in your car, but admit it, now you want a record player!



