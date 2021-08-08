This Is What ‘New’ Guns N’ Roses Music Sounds Like…

On Friday August 6th, GNR fans were woken up with a treat — a NEW tune from the band. GNR hasn’t released new music in over a decade so to hear that a new song was just coming but had already arrived was a shock and a reason to be excited. Although the shock sticks around, the excitement dies down with every second more that you to this new song ‘Absurd.’

Now if you are a die hard GNR fan, you have recognized this song…

The band has played this song on tour, dating back to the early 2000s, and apparently the new song ‘Absurd’ is just a rework of the their song ‘Silkworms.’