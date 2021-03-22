Listen Live

This Hour Has 22 Minutes Mashes Up Some One Hit Wonders In Covid Parody

Covid humour...it still works...for now

By Audio, Host Blogs, Morning Show

What a slam dunk this is, and we are in March after all so the reference checks out. This Hour Has 22 Minutes put together a mash up that features over 5 songs you’ll be sure to recognize just with the lyrics changed up to be more fitting for 2021. The video does a great job capturing all of the different emotions the public is feeling during this time. We are going to play a few clips this morning on Rock 95 to get you warmed up for the 30 second song challenge and see how many tunes you can identify from the parody.

 

