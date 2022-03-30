Listen Live

This Guy Goes From Refusing To Leave The Theatre, To Settling For A Free Drink

Assigned seating is here to stay

By Audio

Assigned seating was here before covid, and it’s going to be here after. You buy a seat you sit in that seat, concept isn’t new look at stadiums and arenas. Well, this guy in the red sitting down is hell-bent on sitting in a different seat than he bought. The first employee had no luck, and the second one decided to do what she had to do to get him out and accept his request for a free drink. The audio/video is hilarious on this.

