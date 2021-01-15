Third Song Released From Upcoming Foo Fighters Album

Dave Grohl turned 52 years old yesterday (Jan 14th) and being the great guy he is, he decided to let fans celebrate with him by releasing the third song from the upcoming album, Medicine at Midnight. The new tune has a special connection for Grohl and was inspired by a conversation he had with his daughter.

“Last fall, as I was driving my daughter to school, she turned to me and asked, “Daddy, is there going to be a war?” My heart sank as I realized that she was now living under the same dark cloud that I had felt 40 years ago. I wrote “Waiting on a War” that day. Everyday waiting for the sky to fall. Is there more to this than that? Is there more to this than just waiting on a war? Because I need more. We all do. This song was written for my daughter, Harper, who deserves a future, just as every child does.”

Have a listen to ‘Waiting on a War’ along with a visually stimulating video below. The new album arrives on February 5th.