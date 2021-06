The third annual Artisan Market in the Vineyard, happening Saturday, September 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hosted by Heritage Estate Winery, this is a charitable event with all proceeds supporting patient care at RVH and the Specialized Seniors Recreation Therapy Program.

For further information and vendor application please visit the RVH foundation site and link below.

https://foundation.rvh.on.ca/events/artisan-market-in-the-vineyards/