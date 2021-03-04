Listen Live

They Found A WWII Bomb in Exeter, England And Blew It Up Within The City

The Bomb was about 8 feet long and weighed two tonnes

I have a friend who lives in Exeter and was fascinated by this story of construction workers finding a WW2 within the city and then within 24 hours the City deciding to detonate it. Exeter is a city of around 130,000 and rather than picking the bomb up and moving it– they felt it was best to blow it up right where it lies. They put multiple tonnes of sand around the bomb, evacuated the area, and let it rip.

I called my friend Lewis to get the lowdown on what it was like being in the city when the blew the bomb off.

