Listen Live

There’s One More Rock Band Dave Grohl Wants to Drum With

He's played with a LOT of bands

By Celebrity Gossip, Entertainment, Morning Show, Music

Dave Grohl has been in two majorly successful bands (Nirvana and Foo Fighters) but he’s been part of so many other musicians successes as well.

There is one more band that Dave Grohl would love to play drums for and that band is AC/DC. He told Forbes that A/DC is his ‘white whale’ of sorts and that if he got to rock out on stage with them, he’d be a very happy man. He also knows the chances are slim, since Phil Rudd is back with the band after being kicked out for some ongoing legal trouble.

Related posts

Win Tickets to see Glorious Sons

Queen Biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” Debuts At No. 1 At Box Office

WATCH: Mike Myers talks Queen, George Harrison, and Austin Powers

Queens Movie “Bohemian Rhapsody” is out!

Monster Truck Coming To Barrie

WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel’s 8th Annual I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy Challenge

LISTEN: Eric Clapton’s previously unheard Mississippi Blues

WATCH: Carlton the Bear Scares Leafs Players

WATCH: Toronto Maple Leafs Scared by Carlton the Bear