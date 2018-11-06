There’s One More Rock Band Dave Grohl Wants to Drum With

Dave Grohl has been in two majorly successful bands (Nirvana and Foo Fighters) but he’s been part of so many other musicians successes as well.

There is one more band that Dave Grohl would love to play drums for and that band is AC/DC. He told Forbes that A/DC is his ‘white whale’ of sorts and that if he got to rock out on stage with them, he’d be a very happy man. He also knows the chances are slim, since Phil Rudd is back with the band after being kicked out for some ongoing legal trouble.