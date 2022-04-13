Listen Live

There’s a Spirit Halloween Store Movie Coming

Not surprisingly...it comes out this october

We all know those Spirit Halloween stores that pop up around Halloween full of costumes and decorations and then disappears virtually overnight on March 1st. Well Spirit Halloween is getting its own horror movie.

it’s fittingly called “Spirit Halloween” and stars Christopher Lloyd and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

It’s described as a family-friendly adventure-horror movie.

Here’s the synopsis from IMDB:

“When a Halloween store opens in a deserted strip-mall, three friends, thinking they’ve outgrown trick or treating, decide to spend the night locked inside. But their night of spook-filled fun soon turns to outlandish survival.”

The film also stars Donovan Colan, Dylan Frankel, Jaiden Smith, Marissa Reyes and Marla Gibbs.

(cover photo via Scott Schrantz flickr)

