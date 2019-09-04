Listen Live

There’s a ‘Between Two Ferns’ Movie Coming to Netflix

"I notice that you're wearing a shirt, is everything ok?"

By Entertainment, Funny, Morning Show

Zach Galifianakis is spearheading a full-length movie of his very popular YouTube series ‘Between Two Ferns’. Tons of celebrities will be featured in the film including: Will Ferrell, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Hamm, Rashida Jones, David Letterman, Brie Larson, and Keanu Reeves.

The movie was co-written and directed by Scott Aukerman who worked on Michael Bolton’s Valentine’s Day Special in 2017. This movie will be released on Netflix on September 20th.

Related posts

Watch: The first trailer for Liam Gallagher documentary ‘As It Was’

Watch: An interview with Matthew McConaughey goes off the rails in ‘Between Two Ferns’ move trailer

Woman in Bahamas Takes in Almost 100 Dogs to Shelter Them From Hurricane Dorian

Sam Roberts and members of Sloan, Hollerado and Tokyo Police Club form new supergroup ‘Anyway Gang’

A new Oasis podcast has been launched in celebration of the 25th anniversary of ‘Definitely Maybe’

Liam Gallagher throws serious shade at Noel as fans celebrate ‘Definitely Maybe’ 25th anniversary

Would you Give up $5,000 a Year to Wear Jeans to Work?

Aaron Paul was left speechless after reading the script for the ‘Breaking Bad’ movie

Watch: Liam Gallagher reconciles with his past in new video for ‘One Of Us’