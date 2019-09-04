There’s a ‘Between Two Ferns’ Movie Coming to Netflix

Zach Galifianakis is spearheading a full-length movie of his very popular YouTube series ‘Between Two Ferns’. Tons of celebrities will be featured in the film including: Will Ferrell, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Hamm, Rashida Jones, David Letterman, Brie Larson, and Keanu Reeves.

The movie was co-written and directed by Scott Aukerman who worked on Michael Bolton’s Valentine’s Day Special in 2017. This movie will be released on Netflix on September 20th.