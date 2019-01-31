There Will be Male Cheerleaders at the Superbowl For the First Time This Weekend

The Los Angeles Rams made history last year by hiring Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies, two of three of the NFL’s first male cheerleaders.

They’re about to make history again as the first men on a cheerleading squad at the Super Bowl with the Rams taking on the New England Patriots this Sunday.

Still can’t belive I’m one of the first males in history to be a pro NFL cheerleader! Everyone’s support and love has been insane! 😭 thank you and GO RAMS! @RamsNFL @LARamsCheer #LARams pic.twitter.com/srpkYiVmEI — Napoleon Jinnies (@NapoleonJinnies) March 27, 2018

That feeling when you’re Super Bowl bound!!! 🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/QADLGLWNDv — Rams Cheerleaders (@LARamsCheer) January 21, 2019

Both Jinnies and Peron are classically trained dancers. Rams cheer captain Emily Leibert called them “trailblazers” in a recent interview.