There Will be Male Cheerleaders at the Superbowl For the First Time This Weekend

The stunts will be out of this world!

Sports

The Los Angeles Rams made history last year by hiring Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies, two of three of the NFL’s first male cheerleaders.

They’re about to make history again as the first men on a cheerleading squad at the Super Bowl with the Rams taking on the New England Patriots this Sunday.

Both Jinnies and Peron are classically trained dancers. Rams cheer captain Emily Leibert called them “trailblazers” in a recent interview.

