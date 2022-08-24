Spend A Night In Theodore The Tug Boat

The iconic Canadian tugboat is coming to Airbnb on August 29th.

You grew up with Theodore on your TV and now you can get the full harbour master experience in Hamilton.

Captain Noah promises a nautical-themed stay, where you can take in the history of Theodore and Canadian nautical history. You’ll spend the night docked and a dedicated crew member will be around to help you out.

Now the booking opens on August 29th, starting at 12pm and guaranteed that this place will book up quickly.

With Theodore TOO coming to Airbnb, they will make a one-time donation to The Sunshine Foundation of Canada, a national charity that fulfills dreams for children and youth living with severe physical disabilities