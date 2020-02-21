The World Rallies Around Bullied 9-year Old Boy

A video was recently uploaded to the internet by a worried mother who picked her 9 year old child up from school only to witness her son being bullied first hand. Her son suffers from dwarfism and was bullied in a regular basis at school, so much so that in the video he expresses some suicidal thoughts. The video is heartbreaking to watch as the boy cries and the mother films it asking for help.

This video caught the attention of the Internet in just one day, and although the internet can be a terrible place, it can also be the opposite, as Hollywood stars stepped up to comfort 9 year old Quaden Bayles and offer their support and friendship.

Stand up comedian and podcast host, Brad Williams, who also has dwarfism was the first to speak up and offer his personal support toe Quaden.

This makes me sick. I’ve been trying to get in touch with this family. If any of my Austrialian fans know this family. Please tell this wonderful boy that he has me and an army of friends all over the world that support him.

https://t.co/C860H7kfkS — Brad Williams (@funnybrad) February 20, 2020

But it didn’t stop there, Brad took the initiative to set up a Go Fund me page, with a goal of 10k, so that Quaden Baylen and his family could get a trip to Disneyland.

Over $1,000 raised! The @Angels have told me they will bring Quaden to a game! @SteveByrneLive will take Quaden to Universal Studios. My heart is full. This is awesome! https://t.co/bmRnGiSWil — Brad Williams (@funnybrad) February 20, 2020

Disneyland went from a possibility, to a certainty quickly, and other organizations including the Los Angeles Angels, offered the experience for Quaden Baylen to attend a game.

WE DID IT!!!! 18.5 K! Wow! We stood up to bullying and are now going to make a kid know there is love in the world. Whatever money is leftover from sending him to Disneyland will be donated to anti-bullying/anti-abuse charities. THANK YOU EVERYONE! pic.twitter.com/zws519HRgC — Brad Williams (@funnybrad) February 20, 2020

Australian Superstar Hugh Jackman caught wind of the story and offered his friendship as well through a heartfelt video talking about the seriousness of bullying.

As of the writing of this blog the Go Fund Me Page, has reached a staggering 224k!

I just heard from a very important person who is going to help me make sure the money is spent correctly. They have a lot of experience. I want to make all who donated proud. Thank you again everyone. This has been an amazing day! #EndBullying — Brad Williams (@funnybrad) February 21, 2020

(Cover Photo Courtesy of the Go Fund Me Page)