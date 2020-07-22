The ‘Wildest’ Thing I Saw At The Zoo

I didn’t know what to expect heading to this small zoo just north of Barrie, but I was surprised. Took about 90 minutes to walk the entire things to see plenty of exotic animals, and for an extra ten bucks you could hand feed some of the friendlier species. Giving an ice cream cone to a giraffe doesn’t sound as cool as it really is. As soon as you walk in the gates you’re greeted by a bird who says hi and actually laughs or mimics a laugh at least. About two thirds of the way through — you see the big cats. Lions and Tigers. I was lucky enough to witness something in the lion’s cage as well. Have a look at the video to see the magic.