The UK Allows For First Socially Distanced Concert (Not A Drive-in)
Would you attend this?
Doesn’t appear the virus is going anywhere so we need to change the way we do things. We have seen some events already take place in the states, which have turned out terribly for the most part with fans leaving their cars and disobeying social distancing rules. The UK has decided that they can move into the next phase which is socially distanced yet, not drive thru style concerts. This is what it looked like. Looks like fun to me.