The Tragically Hip To Reissue ‘Day For Night’ For The Album’s 25th Anniversary

The reissue will be released September 27th

By Entertainment

25 years ago, The Tragically Hip released their fourth studio album, Day for Night. To celebrate the album’s anniversary, the band is planning to reissue the album.

Two new special edition vinyl copies of the album will arrive on September 27th through Universal. The date comes 25 years and three days after the original release, as the album was first released on September 24th, 1994.

The reissue will have one version pressed on two silver-coloured LPs and the other version will be on black wax, and was given the half-speed mastering treatment from Abbey Road Studios.

Check out The Tragically Hip’s official announcement below!

