The Tragically Hip Release New Video For ‘Montreal’

On December 6th The Hip released a video for their song ‘Montreal’ which tackles one of Canada’s darkest days — the mass shooting that took the lives of 14 women Montreal’s École Polytechnique back in 1989, which was 32 years ago to the day December 6th.

The video is dedicated the victims of that tragedy. The Tragically Hip released Saskadelphia earlier this year in May of 2021 and have slowly been releasing videos for the previously unheard songs.

Check out the powerful video for ‘Montreal’ below.

Here is message from the band.

We stand with the families of the 14 victims and the survivors of the femicide at École Polytechnique in 1989. Today marks 32 years. We fully support their ongoing effort to ban all semi-automatic assault weapons. Please visit www.polyremembers.ca to learn more and donate.