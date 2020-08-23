The Tragically Hip Offer ‘Courage’ Masks To Provide Relief To Canadian Music Industry

Canada’s music industry continues to struggle during the pandemic and The Tragically Hip hope to help with some relief by selling special face masks. The band announced that they’re selling reusable, non-medical cloth masks marked with the word, ‘Courage,’ the title of one of their most iconic songs.

All of the proceeds from the sales of the masks will go to help musicians and their crew who are dealing with financial difficulties at this time.

By popular demand and sad necessity, we want to introduce the new Courage Mask. All proceeds from sales will go directly to the @unisonfund. Thanks for the support and thanks for wearing a mask! Stay safe. Available online in our store: https://t.co/mqPkcLZ6Ki pic.twitter.com/X2lr4vi1Xj — The Tragically Hip (@thehipofficial) August 14, 2020

You can purchase the ‘Courage’ mask on the Tragically Hip’s website for $15. Money will to the Unison Benevolent Fund, which provides counselling and emergency relief services to the music industry.