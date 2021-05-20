The Tragically Hip announce the release of new album ‘Saskadelphia’

The Tragically Hip announced on Thursday that they’ll be releasing a new album on May 21st. The album, titled Saskadelphia, contains 6 previously unreleased songs that were originally recorded for the Hip’s classic album Road Apples but didn’t make the cut.

The album marks the band’s first release since Gord Downie’s death in 2017. On their website, the band refers to this release as ‘bittersweet‘. “We are, sadly, never going to have the chance to put out new stuff.” says bassist Gord Sinclair, “For us, in our minds, this is new.”

The album will be available just in time for the May 2-4 long weekend. You can read the story of how Saskadelphia came to be here