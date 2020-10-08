The Struts Get Some Help From Def Leppard For Latest Single

The Struts have an upcoming album, Strange Days on the way and for their latest release they enlist Phil Collen and Joe Elliott of Def Leppard for some help. The song starts off with a phone call between The Struts’ frontman Luke Spiller calling the guys up asking if they want to be a part of the new song. Have a listen to the tune “I Hate How Much I Want You” below. And yes this song was recorded while the pandemic has been going on. Some artists were going on social media livestreams, some were doing covers or their own tunes from their basements, and now we know what the Struts were up to.